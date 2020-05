May 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Q1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $49.75 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $21.66 BILLION LAST YEAR

* Q1 NET LOSS PER AVERAGE EQUIVALENT CLASS A SHARE $30,653

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, INSURANCE FLOAT WAS APPROXIMATELY $130 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION SINCE YEAREND 2019

* Q1 NET LOSS FROM INVESTMENTS $54.52 BILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $15.50 BILLION NET GAIN