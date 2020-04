BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Reports Open Market Sale Of 197,379 Shares Of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp On April 7 At Average Price Of $35.3069

April 9 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 197,379 SHARES OF BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP ON APRIL 7 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $35.3069 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 634,419 SHARES OF BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP ON APRIL 8 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $35.569 PER SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 37,305 SHARES OF BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP ON APRIL 8 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $35.8293 PER SHARE Source: bit.ly/3ec8uPJ Further company coverage: