BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Reports Open Market Sale Of 3.8 Mln Delta Air Lines' Common Shares On April 1 At Average Price $24.0428/Share

April 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 3.8 MILLION DELTA AIR LINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 1 AT AVERAGE PRICE $24.0428/SHARE - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 3.2 MILLION DELTA AIR LINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 1 AT AVERAGE PRICE $25.2729/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 669,041 DELTA AIR LINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 1 AT AVERAGE PRICE $26.0368/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 2.7 MILLION DELTA AIR LINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 2 AT AVERAGE PRICE $22.9646/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 2.5 MILLION DELTA AIR LINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 2 AT AVERAGE PRICE $23.859/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 49,303 DELTA AIR LINES' COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 2 AT AVERAGE PRICE $24.5315/SHARE