BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Reports Open Market Sale Of 673,752 Southwest Airlines' Common Shares On April 1 At Average Price $32.1825/Share

April 3 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 673,752 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 1 AT AVERAGE PRICE $32.1825/SHARE - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 323,997 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 1 AT AVERAGE PRICE $33.3633/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 78,518 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 1 AT AVERAGE PRICE $33.9675/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 598,872 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 2 AT AVERAGE PRICE $31.3765/SHARE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 632,610 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' COMMON SHARES ON APRIL 2 AT AVERAGE PRICE $32.2385/SHARE