BRIEF-Berkshire hathaway reports quarterly ‍operating earnings per Class A equivalent share of $2,094​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Qtrly ‍net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to berkshire shareholders $2,473​

* Qtrly ‍operating earnings per Class A equivalent share $2,094​

* At September 30, 2017, book value had increased by 8.9 percent since year end 2016 to $187,435 per Class A equivalent share​

* Qtrly net earnings attributable to shareholders $4,067 million versus $7,198 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2402.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating earnings $3,444 million versus $4,851 million

* Q3 operating earnings are net of pre-tax underwriting losses of about $3 billion attributable to 3 major hurricanes and earthquake in Mexico​

* Qtrly total revenue $60,525 million versus $58,843 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $59.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: