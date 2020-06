June 9 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS 28.3 MILLION OF TOTAL REPORTED SHARES OF SERIES C LIBERTY SIRIUSXM COMMON STOCK ARE OWNED AS OF JUNE 9 BY CO’S UNITS - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - 14.6 MILLION OF REPORTED SHARES OF SERIES C LIBERTY SIRIUSXM COMMON STOCK ARE OWNED AS OF JUNE 9 BY SOME PENSION PLANS OF CO'S UNITS Source : (bit.ly/2UnE8lh) Further company coverage: