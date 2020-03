BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says Annual Meeting Will Be Held As Scheduled

March 13 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT 3:45 P.M. ON MAY 2(ND) AS SCHEDULED

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO PHYSICALLY ATTEND ANNUAL MEETING, AND ALL SPECIAL EVENTS ARE CANCELED

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - POSSIBLE THAT ONE OR MORE OF JOURNALISTS LISTED ON 2019 ANNUAL REPORT WILL BE PRESENT TO ASK SOME QUESTIONS SUBMITTED TO THEM

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - YAHOO HAS CONFIRMED THAT IT WILL STREAM ANNUAL MEETING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - TO LIMIT ANNUAL MEETING ATTENDANCE TO WARREN BUFFETT, POSSIBLY CHARLIE MUNGER, SEVERAL BERKSHIRE EMPLOYEES WHO WILL DELIVER PROXY VOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: