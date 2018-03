BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says CEO Warren Buffett Total 2017 Compensation Was $100,000 Versus $100,000 In 2016

March 16 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS CEO WARREN BUFFETT TOTAL 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $100,000 VERSUS $100,000 IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS ‍​CFO MARC HAMBURG’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $2.3 MILLION VERSUS $1.6 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS ‍​VICE CHAIRMAN CHARLES MUNGER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $100,000 VERSUS $100,000 IN 2016

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS BUFFETT WILL CONTINUE TO SET THE COMPENSATION FOR GREGORY ABEL AND AJIT JAIN Source text (bit.ly/2FX70eb) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)