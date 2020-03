BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says CEO Warren Buffett's FY2019 Total Compensation Was $374,773

March 13 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS CEO WARREN BUFFETT’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $374,773 VERSUS $388,968 IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - VICE CHAIRMAN CHARLES MUNGER’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $100,000 VERSUS $100,000 IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS AJIT JAIN, VICE CHAIRMAN-INSURANCE OPERATIONS FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.0 MILLION VERSUS $18.0 MILLION IN FY 2018

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO IN 2019 WAS 5.70 TO 1

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - VICE CHAIRMAN-NON INSURANCE OPERATIONS GREGORY ABEL’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19 MILLION VERSUS $18 MILLION IN 2018

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS KENNETH CHENAULT HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO CO'S BOARD