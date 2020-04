BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says Issued 56.3 Bln Yen Of Its 0.674% Senior Notes Due 2023

April 16 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS ISSUED 56.3 BILLION YEN OF ITS 0.674% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - ISSUED 41.6 BILLION YEN OF ITS 0.879% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - ISSUED 29 BILLION YEN OF ITS 1.002% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - ISSUED 18.3 BILLION OF ITS 1.110% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - ISSUED 25.8 BILLION YEN OF ITS 1.585% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - ISSUED 6 BILLION YEN OF ITS 2.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2060

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - ISSUED 18.5 BILLION YEN OF ITS 1.779% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2050 Source text: [bit.ly/3bfvEmu] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)