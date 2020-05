BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says It Ended Q1 With $137.3 Bln Cash And Equivalents

May 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020, BERKSHIRE PAID $1.7 BILLION TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF CLASS A AND B COMMON STOCK

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC SAYS IT ENDED Q1 WITH $137.3 BILLION CASH AND EQUIVALENTS

* BERKSHIRE OWNED $63.8 BILLION APPLE SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, COMPARED WITH REPORTED $73.7 BILLION AS OF DEC 31

* BERKSHIRE OWNED $20.2 BILLION BANK OF AMERICA SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, COMPARED WITH REPORTED $33.4 BILLION AS OF DEC 31

* BERKSHIRE OWNED $9.9 BILLION WELLS FARGO SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, COMPARED WITH REPORTED $18.6 BILLION AS OF DEC 31

* BERKSHIRE OWNED $17.7 BLN COCA-COLA CO SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, COMPARED WITH REPORTED $22.1 BILLION AS OF DEC 31

* MOST OF CO’S BUSINESSES NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH AND THROUGH APRIL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CANNOT RELIABLY PREDICT WHEN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AT CO’S NUMEROUS AND DIVERSE OPERATIONS WILL NORMALIZE

* TOOK STEPS INCLUDING EMPLOYEE FURLOUGHS, CAPITAL SPENDING REDUCTIONS IN RESPONSE TO ECONOMIC LOSSES FROM REDUCTIONS IN CONSUMER DEMAND