BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says Q4 Net Earnings Attributable To Berkshire Shareholders Was $29.16 Bln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Q4 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $29.16 BILLION VERSUS $25.39 BILLION NET LOSS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS $4.42 BILLION VERSUS $5.72 BILLION

* Q4 NET EARNINGS PER AVERAGE EQUIVALENT CLASS A SHARE $17,909

* FY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $81.42 BILLION VERSUS $4.02 BILLION

* FY OPERATING EARNINGS $23.97 BILLION VERSUS $24.78 BILLION

* INSURANCE FLOAT WAS ABOUT $129 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, AN INCREASE OF $6 BILLION SINCE YEAR END 2018

* IN 2019, CO REPURCHASED SHARES OF CLASS A & B COMMON STOCK FOR AGGREGATE COST OF $5.0 BILLION, VERSUS $2.8 BILLION IN FIRST 9 MONTHS