BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says Yesterday, Warren Buffett Contributed 15,971,345 "B" Shares Of Berkshire To 5 Philanthropies

July 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - YESTERDAY, WARREN E. BUFFETT CONTRIBUTED 15,971,345 “B” SHARES OF BERKSHIRE TO FIVE PHILANTHROPIES.

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - SHARES, VALUED AT ABOUT $2.9 BILLION, WERE GIVEN TO 5 FOUNDATIONS

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - SHARES GIVEN TO FOUNDATIONS INCLUDING BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, SUSAN THOMPSON BUFFETT FOUNDATION, SHERWOOD FOUNDATION

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - SHARES GIVEN TO FOUNDATIONS INCLUDING HOWARD G. BUFFETT FOUNDATION AND NOVO FOUNDATION

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - BUFFETT ENVISIONS THAT ALL OF BERKSHIRE SHARES HE OWNS AT HIS DEATH WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO VARIOUS PHILANTHROPIC ORGANIZATIONS

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - BUFFETT DOES NOT EXPECT TO SELL ANY BERKSHIRE SHARES BETWEEN NOW AND HIS DEATH