BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Takes Share Stake in Kroger, Ups Stake in Occidental, General Motors

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 18.9 MILLION SHARES IN KROGER- SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY UPS SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL MOTORS CO BY 3.8% TO 75.0 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY UPS SHARE STAKE IN RH BY 41.4% TO 1.7 MILLION SHARES

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY UPS SHARE STAKE IN OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP BY 153.5% TO 18.9 MILLION SHARES

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: (bit.ly/37tct6f) Source for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: (bit.ly/2OPxvp5)