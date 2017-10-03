FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway to acquire 38.6 pct equity stake in Pilot Flying J​
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway to acquire 38.6 pct equity stake in Pilot Flying J​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Berkshire Hathaway invests in Pilot Flying J

* Berkshire will acquire a 38.6 percent equity stake in Pilot Flying J​

* Pilot Flying J will continue to be headquartered in Knoxville, TN

* Haslam family will continue to own a majority of Pilot Flying J and Jimmy Haslam will remain as chief executive officer

* Made a “significant” minority investment in Pilot Travel Centers LLC

* Haslam family to continue to hold majority interest with 50.1 percent ownership in Pilot Flying J until 2023​

* FJ Management, owned by Maggelet family, will retain 11.3 percent ownership in Pilot Flying J until 2023

* In 2023, company will become majority shareholder by acquiring additional 41.4 percent equity stake in Pilot Flying J​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

