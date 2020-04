April 17 (Reuters) -

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY’S CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS ECONOMIC TURMOIL WILL CAUSE BERKSHIRE TO SHUTTER SOME BUSINESSES - WSJ

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY’S CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS “OF COURSE WE’RE HAVING A RECESSION” – WSJ

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS “I DON’T THINK WE’LL HAVE A LONG-LASTING GREAT DEPRESSION" - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/3ahTe0w Further company coverage: