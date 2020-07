BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Energy Company To Acquire Dominion Energy's Gas Transmission And Storage Business

July 5 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.’S ENERGY COMPANY TO ACQUIRE DOMINION ENERGY’S GAS TRANSMISSION AND STORAGE BUSINESS

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY- AS PART OF DEAL, CO WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF DOMINION ENERGY TRANSMISSION, QUESTAR PIPELINE AND CAROLINA GAS TRANSMISSION

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY - TRANSACTION HAS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $9.7 BILLION

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY-DOMINION ENERGY WILL CONTINUE TO OWN 50% OF COVE POINT, WITH BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CONTINUING TO OWN REMAINING 25%

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY-UNDER DEAL CO TO ACQUIRE 50% OF IROQUOIS GAS TRANSMISSION SYSTEM

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY - CO WILL OPERATE COVE POINT FACILITY ONCE TRANSACTION CLOSES Source text: reut.rs/2C9zgtw Further company coverage: