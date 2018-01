Jan 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP-‍DUE TO TAX ACT, VALUE OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $21 MILLION, LESS AMOUNT OF TAX DEFERRAL UTILIZED IN Q4​

* BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP SAYS ESTIMATES THERE WILL BE REDUCTION OF ABOUT $0.46 PER SHARE IN Q4 EARNINGS DUE TO TAX ACT​