April 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HILLS REPORTS 63% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS; DIVIDEND DECLARED

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $88.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65