4 days ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Partners reports 16.3 pct stake in Advanced Drainage Systems as of Aug 3
#Funds News
August 8, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Partners reports 16.3 pct stake in Advanced Drainage Systems as of Aug 3

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Partners Holdings:

* Berkshire Partners Holdings reports 16.3 pct stake in advanced Drainage Systems Inc as of Aug 3 - SEC filing

* Berkshire Partners Holdings says it hold shares of the Advanced Drainage Systems common stock of for investment purposes

* Berkshire Partners Holdings - plans to talk to advanced drainage systems which may include engaging with co on review of its strategic activities

* Berkshire partners holdings - talks with advanced drainage systems may include assessment of co's organization, pursuit of initiatives for enhancing shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

