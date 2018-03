March 12 (Reuters) - Bermaz Auto Bhd:

* DECLARED THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.30 SEN PER SHARE‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 559.4 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 40.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 338.7 MILLION RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 25.1 MILLION RGT‍​

* EXPECTS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DEALERSHIPS FROM 19 IN 2017 TO 21 DEALERSHIPS IN 2018‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2FN9hIO) Further company coverage: