Oct 31 (Reuters) - BERNARD LOISEAU SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 3.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 434‍​,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 600,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​479,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 383,000 YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE INCREASE ON A LFL BASIS COMPARED TO 2016‍​

* SEES 2017 NET INCOME TO BE IN DEFICIT AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)