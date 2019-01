BRIEF-Berner Kantonalbank FY Profit Up At CHF 140.8 Mln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - BERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* FY PROFIT INCREASED BY 2.4 PERCENT TO CHF 140.8 MILLION

* PROPOSES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND BY CHF 1.40 TO CHF 8.00 PER SHARE

* FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, BEKB EXPECTS RESULTS SIMILAR TO THE ONE OF 2018

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME AT CHF 273.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 308.3 MILLION)

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME WAS CHF 104.7 MILLION (PY: CHF 105.1 MILLION)

* AS OF JULY 1 ARMIN BRUN WILL TAKE OVER OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT AND WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD Source text - bit.ly/2S2WpW1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)