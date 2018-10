Oct 22 (Reuters) - BERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* INTEGRATES THE RTC RETROACTIVELY VIA MERGER BY ABSORPTION ON 1 JULY 2018

* INTEGRATION RESULTS IN A MERGER GAIN OF CHF 39 MILLION

* THIS WILL NOT AFFECT THE REPORTED ANNUAL PROFIT FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)