Jan 19 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc:

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. PRICES $500 MILLION SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES PRIVATE OFFERING

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC - ‍CO‘S UNIT BERRY GLOBAL, INC WILL ISSUE $500 MILLION OF SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* BERRY GLOBAL - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 4.500% PAYABLE SEMIANNUALLY, IN CASH IN ARREARS, ON FEB 15 & AUG 15 OF EACH YEAR, COMMENCING AUG 15, 2018