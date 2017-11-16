FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Berry Global Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
Sections
Featured
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 1:59 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Berry Global Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc

* Berry global group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berry global group inc - sees ‍fiscal year 2018 cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow to be $965 million and $610 million, respectively​

* Berry global group inc - sees ‍fiscal year 2018 capital spending to be $320 million​

* Berry global group inc - 2018 cash interest costs are forecasted to be $250 million​

* Berry global group inc - 2018 estimates and assumptions do not include most recent definitive agreement to acquire clopay​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.