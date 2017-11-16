BRIEF-Berry Global Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc

* Berry global group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berry global group inc - sees ‍fiscal year 2018 cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow to be $965 million and $610 million, respectively​

* Berry global group inc - sees ‍fiscal year 2018 capital spending to be $320 million​

* Berry global group inc - 2018 cash interest costs are forecasted to be $250 million​

* Berry global group inc - 2018 estimates and assumptions do not include most recent definitive agreement to acquire clopay​