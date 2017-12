Dec 14 (Reuters) - BERTRANDT AG:

* FY TOTAL REVENUES ROSE SLIGHTLY TO EUR 993.9 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFITS WERE EUR 62.9 MILLION, DOWN 32.3 PERCENT

* WILL PROPOSE THAT DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 2.50 PER SHARE SHOULD REMAIN UNCHANGED

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR 43.9 MILLION, DOWN 31.0 PERCENT

* SEES GROWTH IN TOTAL OUTPUT FOR 2017/2018 BETWEEN 20-50 MILLION EUROS; EBIT SHOULD BE 8.1 MILLION EUROS HIGHER YOY