Feb 19 (Reuters) - BERTRANDT AG:

* Q1 EBIT WAS EUR 17.8 MILLION (EUR 17.6 IN PREVIOUS YEAR)

* Q1 GROUP‘S TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 249.1 MILLION (EUR 246.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR)

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS EUR 11.8 MILLION (EUR 11.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)