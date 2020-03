March 20 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG:

* MANAGEMENT DECIDED TONIGHT TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019/2020 PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 17, 2020

* BERTRANDT - ADEQUATE EVALUATION OF ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* BERTRANDT - ALSO DESISTS FROM PROVIDING NEW GUIDANCE ON FISCAL YEAR 2019/2020 DUE TO ACTUAL DYNAMIC CIRCUMSTANCES