BRIEF-BESI Q1 EBITDA Up At 24.0 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Q1 REVENUE OF € 91.3 MILLION AND NET INCOME OF € 13.9 MILLION

* Q1-20 ORDERS UP 18.0% VERSUS. Q4-19 AND 42.2% VERSUS. Q1-19

* Q1-20 ORDERS OF € 118.6 MILLION, UP 18.0% AND 42.2% VERSUS. Q4-19 AND Q1-19

* Q1 NET INCOME OF € 13.9 MILLION, DOWN € 19.8 MILLION VERSUS. Q4-19

* Q2-20 REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 5-25%

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 24.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING EXPENSES WILL DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 10-15% VERSUS. € 33.0 MILLION REPORTED IN Q1-2020

* AT PRESENT, BESI IS OPERATING WITH VARYING RESTRICTIONS ON ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIVITIES DEPENDING ON LOCATION

* GROSS MARGIN WILL RANGE BETWEEN 56-58% VERSUS. 56.7% REALIZED IN Q1-20

* AT THE END OF Q1-20, NEARLY 70% OF BESI’S EMPLOYEES AND VIRTUALLY ALL PRODUCTION WAS BASED IN ASIA

* REVENUE WILL INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 5-25% VERSUS. € 91.3 MILLION REPORTED IN Q1-20

* NET CASH EUR 148.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)