July 5 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PLAYER KEPLER LAVERAN LIMA FERREIRA (PEPE) FOR 2 YEARS‍​

* TO PAY EUR 9.5 MILLION IN TOTAL TO PLAYER FOR 2017/2018 AND 2018/2019 SEASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)