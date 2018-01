Jan 24 (Reuters) - Beskidzkie Biuro Consultingowe SA :

* SAYS TO ANALYZE STRATEGIC OPTIONS WITH ABS INVESTMENT

* ONE POSSIBILITY INCLUDES FORMING CAPITAL GROUP WITH ABS INVESTMENT AS DOMINANT PARTY

* OTHER POSSIBILITY IS ABS ACQUIRING THE COMPANY AFTER SPINNING OFF ADVISORY ACTIVITY FROM THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)