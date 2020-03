BRIEF-Best Buy Co Inc Says Starting Wednesday, March 18, Store Hours Will Be Reduced To 10 A.M. To 6 P.M. Local Time

Best Buy Co Inc:

* SAYS STARTING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, STORE HOURS WILL BE REDUCED TO 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. LOCAL TIME

* BEST BUY CO- STARTING MONDAY, MARCH 23, AND AT LEAST FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS, CO WILL SERVE CUSTOMERS THROUGH LIMITED ACCESS TO STORES AND CURBSIDE PICKUP

* BELIEVE IT MAKES SENSE TO KEEP STORES OPEN IN THOSE PLACES WHERE IT IS ALLOWED AND ADVISABLE

* BEST BUY CO - INTEND TO GIVE EMPLOYEES NOT WORKING TWO WEEKS' PAY; ALSO RELAXED ABSENCE POLICY AND WILL NOT PENALIZE EMPLOYEES FOR MISSING WORK