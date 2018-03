March 6 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc:

* BEST BUY CO - ON MARCH 2, CEO HUBERT JOLY ADOPTED A PLAN FOR TRADING UP TO 190,000 SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* BEST BUY CO - FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PERCENT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2G2lYNi) Further company coverage: