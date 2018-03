BRIEF-Best Buy Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $2.42 From Continuing Operations

March 1 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc:

* BEST BUY REPORTS BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.42 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.23 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.80 TO $5.00

* ‍INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 32% TO $0.45 PER SHARE​

* SEES 2019 ENTERPRISE REVENUE OF $41.0 BILLION TO $42.0 BILLION

* SEES 2019 ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO 2% GROWTH

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.75, REVENUE VIEW $40.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $‍15,363​ MILLION VERSUS $13,482 MILLION

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES ‍UP 9.0%​

* NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ITEMS RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 OF ABOUT $1.17 IN DILUTED EPS IN QUARTER

* ‍SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN OF AT LEAST $1.5 BILLION FOR FY19​

* ‍IN Q1 FY19, EXPECTING COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 1.5% TO 2.5%​

* SEES Q1 ENTERPRISE REVENUE OF $8.65 BILLION TO $8.75 BILLION

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.68 TO $0.73

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76, REVENUE VIEW $8.67 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.04, REVENUE VIEW $14.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍UPDATING FY21 NON-GAAP EPS TARGET TO $5.50 TO $5.75 PRIMARILY AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM​

* ‍EXPECT INTERNATIONAL GROSS PROFIT RATE PRESSURE CO SAW IN Q4 FY18 TO CONTINUE INTO Q1​

* ‍ESTIMATE THAT NEGATIVE IMPACTS FROM CALENDAR SHIFTS TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION IN DOMESTIC REVENUE IN Q1​

* BEST BUY CO - ‍INCREASED INVESTMENTS IN SUPPLY CHAIN & HIGHER COSTS SEEN TO ADD ABOUT 25 BPS OF DOMESTIC GROSS PROFIT PRESSURE IN Q1​

* ‍CONTINUE TO INVEST IN “BEST BUY 2020 STRATEGY​”

* ‍CONTINUE TO INVEST IN "BEST BUY 2020 STRATEGY​"

* ‍EXPECTING FY19 OPERATING INCOME RATE TO BE FLAT TO FY18 ON A COMPARABLE 52-WEEK BASIS​