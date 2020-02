BRIEF-Best Buy Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $2.90

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc:

* BEST BUY REPORTS BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.90

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.84

* SEES FY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.10 TO $6.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.75 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANNOUNCES FY21 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.10 TO $6.30

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 3.2%

* CLOSELY MONITORING THE DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* BEST BUY CO - VIEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AS A RELATIVELY SHORT-TERM DISRUPTION THAT DOES NOT IMPACT OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY AND INITIATIVES

* BEST BUY- VERY FLUID SITUATION RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE EXACT FINANCIAL IMPACTS FROM DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN

* BEST BUY CO - GUIDANCE RANGES FOR BOTH Q1 AND FULL YEAR REFLECT BEST ESTIMATES OF CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS AT THIS TIME

* SEES FY ENTERPRISE REVENUE OF $43.3 BILLION TO $44.3 BILLION

* SEES FY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF FLAT TO 2.0%

* BEST BUY- SEES Q1 ENTERPRISE REVENUE OF $9.1 BILLION TO $9.2 BILLION

* SEES FY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $6.10 TO $6.30

* BEST BUY- SEES Q1 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.00 TO $1.05

* BEST BUY CO - QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE ABOUT $15.20 BILLION VERSUS $14.80 BILLION

* BEST BUY CO - PLANS TO SPEND BETWEEN $750 MILLION AND $1.0 BILLION ON SHARE REPURCHASES IN FY21

* BEST BUY CO- QTRLY DOMESTIC COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH DRIVERS WERE HEADPHONES, COMPUTING, APPLIANCES, MOBILE PHONES AND TABLETS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: