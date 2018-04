BRIEF-Best Buy Says Co Entered Into $1.25 Bln 5-Year Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility Agreement

April 20 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc:

* BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BILLION & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 - SEC FILING

* BEST BUY CO INC - FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY