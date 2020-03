BRIEF-Best Buy Says Withdrawing All Fiscal 2021 Financial Guidance For Both The First Quarter And Full Year

March 21 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc:

* BEST BUY COMMITTED TO PROVIDING PRODUCTS PEOPLE NEED

* BEST BUY CO INC- DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINITIES, WITHDRAWING ALL FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 27, FOR BOTH Q1 AND FY

* BEST BUY CO INC- COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ALL SHARE REPURCHASES

* BEST BUY CO INC- ON MARCH 19, 2020, COMPANY DREW FULL AMOUNT OF ITS $1.25 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH WAS UNDRAWN AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2020

* BEST BUY CO INC- COMPANY IS SHIFTING TO ENHANCED CURBSIDE SERVICE ONLY FOR ALL OF ITS STORES ON AN INTERIM BASIS

* BEST BUY CO INC- ALL BEST BUY EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TOLD THEY DO NOT HAVE TO WORK IF THEY DO NOT FEEL COMFORTABLE

* BEST BUY CO INC- ALL FIELD EMPLOYEES WHOSE HOURS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED WILL BE PAID FOR TWO WEEKS AT THEIR NORMAL WAGE RATE