BRIEF-Best Buy sees adjusted diluted earnings of $4.75 to $5 for fiscal 2021​
September 19, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Best Buy sees adjusted diluted earnings of $4.75 to $5 for fiscal 2021​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc-

* Best Buy investor day details ‘best Buy 2020: building the new blue’ growth strategy

* Best Buy Co Inc - ‍provides long-term financial targets for fiscal 2021​

* Best Buy Co Inc sees ‍enterprise revenue of $43 billion for fiscal 2021 versus $39.4 billion in fiscal 2017​

* Best Buy Co Inc sees ‍non-gaap diluted eps of $4.75 to $5.00 for fiscal 2021​

* Best Buy Co Inc - co ‍recently expanded its in-home advisor program to all major U.S. markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

