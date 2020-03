BRIEF-Best Food Holding Co Says Group Temporarily Suspended Operation Of Some Of Its Controlled & Invested Restaurants Since 26 Jan

March 13 (Reuters) - Best Food Holding Company Ltd :

* GROUP TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATION OF SOME OF ITS CONTROLLED AND INVESTED RESTAURANTS SINCE 26 JAN

* UPDATES ON SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS OF CERTAIN RESTAURANTS IN PRC DUE TO COVID-2019 OUTBREAK

* AS AT 8 MARCH, ABOUT 76% OF 510 RESTAURANTS HAVE REMAINED IN OPERATIONS OR HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS

* EXPECTED THAT REMAINING SUSPENDED RESTAURANTS WILL ALSO RESUME OPERATIONS IN STAGES

* GROUP EXPECTS THAT IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP WILL BE OF SHORT-TERM AND TEMPORARY NATURE

* EXPECTED THAT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF RESTAURANTS WOULD IMPACT OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IN Q1 AND FIRST HALF OF 2020