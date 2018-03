BRIEF-Best Inc. Announces Q4 Revenue Rmb 6.531 Billion

March 1 (Reuters) - Best Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 6.531 BILLION

* EXPRESS PARCEL VOLUME INCREASED BY 67.8% YOY TO 1,270.2 MILLION

* REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB4.8 BILLION TO RMB5.0 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS WAS RMB136.9 MILLION (US$21.0 MILLION), COMPARED TO LOSS OF RMB407.4 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS‍​ RMB 116 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF RMB 407 MILLION