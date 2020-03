BRIEF-Best Inc Posts Q4 EPS Of RMB 0.13

March 12 (Reuters) - BEST Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 10.8 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF RMB 10.9 BILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE RMB 0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE RMB 0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BEST - WITH EXCEPTION OF HUBEI PROVINCE, HAVE FULLY RECOVERED SERVICES NATIONWIDE, INCLUDING ALL HUBS & WAREHOUSES FOR EXPRESS, FREIGHT & SUPPLY CHAIN

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE A FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT THIS TIME