BRIEF-Best Inc Reports Q1 Revenue Of RMB 5 Bln

May 10 (Reuters) - Best Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 5.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 4.85 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 7.1 BILLION TO RMB 7.3 BILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS WAS RMB339.6 MILLION (US$54.1 MILLION), COMPARED TO RMB422.8 MILLION IN THE SAME QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS WAS RMB315.1 MILLION (US$50.2 MILLION), COMPARED TO RMB422.8 MILLION IN THE SAME QUARTER OF 2017

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW CNY 7.23 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW CNY 7.23 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY -0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S