Dec 4 (Reuters) - Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd :

* BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL -MAS CAPITAL (PRIVATE) AGREED TO SELL & TRANSFER TO BPSL (THULHIRIYA) SHARES OF TRISCHEL FABRIC (PRIVATE)

* ANNOUNCES ‍ACQUISITION OF 51% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRISCHEL FABRIC (PRIVATE) LIMITED​

* ‍DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF NOT MORE THAN US$50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: