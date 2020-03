BRIEF-Best Pacific International Proposed To Declare Final Dividend Of Hk5.8 Cents Per Share

March 25 (Reuters) - Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd :

* PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK5.8 CENTS PER SHARE

* REVENUE FOR YEAR HK$3,637.8 MILLION, UP 13.2%

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR ABOUT HK$300.7 MILLION, UP 6%

* EXPECTED THAT 2020 WILL YET TO BE ANOTHER VERY CHALLENGING YEAR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* WEAK CONSUMER DEMAND MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IF COVID CRISIS CONTINUES