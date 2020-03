BRIEF-Best Pacific International Says Group Affected By Delay In Resumption Of Production Base Operations

March 3 (Reuters) - Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd :

* GROUP WAS INEVITABLY AFFECTED BY OVERALL DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF OPERATION OF OUR PRODUCTION BASE IN PRC

* GROUP’S FACTORIES IN GUANGDONG PROVINCE HAVE RESUMED OPERATION ON 10 FEBRUARY 2020

* PART OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AFFECTED BY SHORTAGE OF RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY IN FIRST FEW WEEKS OF FEB

* DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF OPERATION IN PRC ONLY HAD A TEMPORARY IMPACT ON GROUP’S OVERALL PRODUCTIVITY

* INTERNATIONALISATION PLAN TO EXPAND PRODUCTION CAPACITIES INTO VIETNAM, SRI LANKA HELPED MITIGATE SOME OF ADVERSE IMPACTS

* DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF OPERATION IN PRC ONLY HAD TEMPORARY IMPACT ON GROUP’S OVERALL PRODUCTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: