BRIEF-Best World International clarifies on news article published by Bloomberg

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Best World International Ltd

* Refers to news article published by Bloomberg on 15 August 2017

* Although co hold a direct selling licence, it has not converted business in china to direct selling yet

* SAIC statement has little or no impact to China business.

* All current preparations for conversion to direct selling are in line with above SAIC statement

* Article reported on market concerns of a crackdown by regulators on market practices of certain direct selling companies

* Is fully compliant with rules and regulations of business operations under china's laws.