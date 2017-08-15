FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Best World International clarifies on news article published by Bloomberg
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 15, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Best World International clarifies on news article published by Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Best World International Ltd

* Refers to news article published by Bloomberg on 15 August 2017

* Although co hold a direct selling licence, it has not converted business in china to direct selling yet

* SAIC statement has little or no impact to China business.

* All current preparations for conversion to direct selling are in line with above SAIC statement

* Article reported on market concerns of a crackdown by regulators on market practices of certain direct selling companies

* Is fully compliant with rules and regulations of business operations under china’s laws. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
