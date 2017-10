Aug 7 (Reuters) - Best World International Ltd

* Net profit attributable to owners of parent company of S$21.7 million for HY ended June 30

* Revenue for 1H2017 increased 15.2 pct to S$100.0 million

* Proposes interim dividend of 1.5 cents per share

* Revises dividend policy for FY2017 to FY2019, increased from 30 pct to 40 pct payout ratio