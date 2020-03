March 31 (Reuters) - Best World International Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$26.9 MILLION VERSUS S$28.1 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$158.2 MILLION VERSUS S$127.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS POSSIBILITY OF ACHIEVING FLAT OR NEGATIVE REVENUE & PROFIT GROWTH FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS

* IN VIEW OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, DECIDED TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND POLICY FOR FY2019, NOT DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: