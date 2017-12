Dec 27 (Reuters) - Best World International Ltd:

* ACQUIRED​ ADDITIONAL 22.5% STAKE IN BEST WORLD LIFESTYLE SDN FOR 1.1 MILLION RGT FROM ZOLKEFLY BIN HARON, A DIRECTOR OF BWLSB

* ‍UPON ACQUISITION, CO‘S EQUITY INTEREST IN BWLSB WILL INCREASE FROM 77.5% TO 100%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: